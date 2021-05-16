  1. Home
PHOTOS: Khushi Kapoor goes cycling, Ibrahim Ali Khan keeps himself fit as star kids get spotted on Sunday

While Khushi Kapoor was snapped cycling in the city with a friend, Ibrahim Ali Khan was spotted in a sporty avatar. Check out the photos below:
With lockdown-like restrictions continuing in Maharashtra and Mumbai, several Bollywood celebrities continue to stay indoors. On Sunday, Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan were snapped by the paparazzi as they stepped out for a breath of fresh air. Khushi and Ibrahim were seen at two different spots in the city. To beat the fatigue of staying at home, Khushi stepped out for a cycling session with her friend  and the duo were spotted in the suburbs. 

Khushi was seen wearing a white tank top, pink mask and track pants as she cycled. As for Ibrahim, the youngster was seen wearing a blue shorts and a jersey with sports shoes. The star kid seemed to be busy chatting with someone as he stood outside his car close to his residence. 

Take a look at Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan's photos below: 

Both Ibrahim and Khushi will be entering the Bollywood industry. Their parents, Saif Ali Khan and Boney Kapoor respectively, have addressed their acting aspirations and confirmed that they will be making their debut in a few years time. In an interview with Bombay Times, Boney Kapoor had said, "I would want Khushi to find her own footing. She will be launched by someone I respect and someone I feel secure and safe about." 

Credits :Pinkvilla/Viral Bhayani

