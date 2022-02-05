PHOTOS: Khushi Kapoor inspires lazy fashionholics in THIS off-duty look as she gets papped outside a gym

The younger daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi, Khushi Kapoor is one of the most talked-about star kids of this generation. She never fails to impress the shutterbugs with her fashion choices. Actress Janhvi Kapoor’s little sister is also the paparazzi’s favourite and even ahead of her Bollywood debut, she enjoys a massive fan following on social media and fans wait for her pictures to get out in the public domain. Recently, the paparazzi caught her as she stepped out of the gym in the city. Her style surely inspired some lazy fashionholics in the town.

In the photos, Khushi was seen wearing a black sports bra, paired up with pink track pants. She wore canvas shoes and completed her look with a black jacket. She was not wearing any makeup and went all-natural. The 21-year-old was seen along with a friend outside the gym. Nonetheless, to say, her look surely inspired some laidback fashionholics in the town. However, Khushi did not stop by to pose for the paparazzi.

Last month, Khushi Kapoor had tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, Arjun Kapoor, his sister Anshula Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor too had tested positive for the virus.

Speaking of her professional career, Khushi Kapoor aspires to be an actor just like her elder sister Janhvi and late mother Sridevi. She is making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies which also stars Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan.

