PHOTOS: Khushi Kapoor opts for a comfy gym look; Janhvi Kapoor inspires fans to 'get moving' with her workout

Among those Btowners who are regulars at their workout classes, Janhvi Kapoor and her sister never miss a day of their gymming sessions. While some days both sisters opt to head for Pilates workout, at other times, they are seen sweating it out at the gym. On Thursday, it seems that both Janhvi and Khushi had different things on their minds and once was snapped at the Pilates class while the other shared a sneak peek of her gym workout to inspire fans.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Janhvi tagged her gym and shared a video in which she is seen lifting weights and doing different exercises. Janhvi is seen lifting heavy weights on her shoulders while working out at the gym in the video and well, with it, the Roohi actress shelled out inspiration for fans. Sharing the workout video, Janhvi wrote, "Let's get moving." She is seen clad in a tank top with a pair of shorts as she worked out barefoot.

Take a look:

On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor was snapped at Pilates class on Thursday as she headed out. In the photos, Khushi is seen clad in a white tank top with comfy sweatpants and flats. With it, Khushi teamed up a black and white bag and her hair was neatly tied up in a bun. Not just this, Khushi was seen sporting a black mask amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. As she walked towards her car, Khushi smiled and waved to the paparazzi from a distance.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, reports of Khushi Kapoor's Bollywood debut have been coming in. Reportedly, Khushi may be debuting with and Agastya Nanda in a film by Zoya Akhtar. However, no official confirmation of the same has come in. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in Good Luck Jerry. The film is directed by Siddharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai Besides this, Janhvi also has Dostana 2 with . She also reportedly has begun filming the Helen remake. It is backed by Boney Kapoor.

Also Read|Janhvi Kapoor poses in white amid trees and asks fans if it's pretty; PHOTOS