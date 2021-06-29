PHOTOS: Khushi Kapoor opts for a comfy lilac outfit as she is snapped while heading to Sanjay Kapoor’s house

Late Sri Devi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor was spotted by the paps heading out in the city in a trendy and easy-going outfit.

Late Sri Devi’s younger daughter has a massive social media following. The young starlet has garnered love and support from netizens as she regularly posts beautiful pictures of herself on the photo and video sharing platform. From donning intricate traditional attires to making jaw dropping appearances in a variety of western outfits, the diva knows exactly how to leave everyone in awe of her beauty and amazing style choices. Now, Khushi was papped while heading to Sanjay Kapoor’s house.

In the photos, we can see Khushi donning a comfy outfit. The starlet truly made heads turn as she flaunted her gorgeous and trendy athleisure look. In the pictures, the young diva can be seen wearing a cute lilac coloured crop top along with a matching pair of track pants. The starlet can be seen carrying a small black coloured purse with matching flipflops. To complete her look, she wore minimalistic makeup and let her hair down.

Meanwhile, according to numerous reports, Khushi is likely to make her Bollywood debut in the near future. Speaking about her acting plans in an interview with Bombay Times, Boney Kapoor said, “I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent.” Amidst the chat, he also added that he wants the young starlet to find her own footing. “She will be launched by someone I respect and someone I feel secure and safe about,” he shared.

