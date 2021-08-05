PHOTOS: Khushi Kapoor snapped with a friend, Maheep & Shanaya Kapoor make a trip to a nail salon

It is difficult to not like the big Kapoor family of Bollywood. We are talking about brothers Boney, Anil, and Sanjay Kapoor, and their extremely fun and tight-knit family. Talking of the Kapoors, it looks like Thursday was a pretty busy day for a handful of them. While we spotted Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor and daughter Shanaya Kapoor together outside a nail salon, Janhvi’s sister Khushi Kapoor was seen in the city's suburbs exiting her gym.

Maheep and Shanaya were papped together as the two stepped out of the nail salon. The mother and daughter duo decided to opt for joggers for their outing. While Maheep was in a black top and jogger pants, daughter Shanaya kept it all white with a hoodie sweatshirt and joggers. Both Maheep and Shanaya politely took their face masks off for a few moments and happily obliged the paps with pictures, as they clicked them from a distance. The Kapoor women exchanged a few words between them before they headed towards their car.

We also spotted in Mumba's Bandra today. She was in a car with a friend and was seated in the passenger seat. Khushi was snapped in her workout clothes and was seen wearing a pair of silver hoops and carrying a sling bag. She wore her hair in a messy bun.

Have a look at Maheep and Shanaya’s photos as well as Khushi Kapoor going out and about:

Both Shanaya and Khushi Kapoor are harbouring Bollywood ambitions. While Shanaya has signed on with filmmaker ’s Dharma Cornerstone Agency, Khushi's debut details remain under wraps.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: ‘Dump him’ says Khushi Kapoor in her latest captivating photoshoot; Shanaya Kapoor & Navya Nanda react