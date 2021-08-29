PHOTOS: Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal snapped on location as they come together for a shoot.

It was a no-rest-Sunday for Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal as the duo were snapped on the weekend on location. The actors came together for presumably a commercial shoot and were in their element. Kiara Advani was snapped from a distance giving her take for the camera. As for Vicky, the actor was all smiles as always.

Kiara was spotted in an-all denim look and pouting away. Vicky was seen crossing the road in an unlikely outfit. The actor, who usually sticks to solid colours, was wearing a printed graffiti tee with a hint of pink, green and orange. We wonder if Vicky Kaushal was in his on set clothes as he paired that hooded tee with tight pants and sneakers.

Vicky and Kiara will be working together in Mr Lele and we wonder if the photos were from the film's sets.

Check out Kiara and Vicky's Sunday photos below:

While Vicky is busy with films like Mr Lele among other projects, Kiara also has several films in the pipeline. From Bhool Bulaiya 2 to Jug Jugg Jeeyo, the actress has been winning fans with some striking performances. She was most recently seen in Shershaah opposite rumoured boyfriend .