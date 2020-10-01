PHOTOS: Kiara Advani looks stunning in her black athleisure as she steps out amid COVID 19 pandemic

Kiara Advani, who will soon be seen in Indoo Ki Jawani, was papped in the city today.

Kiara Advani has been making the headlines ever since she played the female lead in starrer Kabir Singh. The lady has become the apple of everyone’s eye with her impressive performance. While her fans have been missing her appearance on the silver screen, Kiara recently made the headlines after she shared a post about resuming shooting amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. Clearly, the fans are ecstatic to watch her hit the screens again. She was last seen in , Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Good Newwz which had released in December 2019.

Amid this excitement, the Good Newwz actress was recently papped by the shutterbugs as she stepped out in the city. In the pics, Kiara was seen wearing a black athleisure, which she had paired with multi-coloured sneakers and was also carrying a grey coloured handbag. While she kept her hair locks open, she was seen wearing a mask in wake of the COVID 19 pandemic which has infected over 63 lakh people in India so far.

Take a look at Kiara Advani’s pics:

Talking about the work front, Kiara has some interesting projects in the pipeline. She will soon be seen in Abir Sengupta directorial Indoo Ki Jawani opposite Aditya Seak which is expected to be the first movie to hit the screens post the pandemic. In fact, the song Hasina Pagal Deewani from the movie has already been a massive hit among the fans. Besides, she was also working on Kartik Aaryan and starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 along with Shershaah with rumoured boyfriend .

