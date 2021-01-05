  1. Home
PHOTOS: Kiara Advani, Malaika Arora and Ananya Panday make heads turn in their gym and yoga outfits

Kiara Advani, Malaika Arora and Ananya Panday seemed to be all about fitness as they were snapped in their gym and yoga outfits in the city. Check out their photos below.
17234 reads Mumbai
PHOTOS: Kiara Advani, Malaika Arora and Ananya Panday make heads turn in their gym and yoga outfits.
Tuesday turned out to be a busy day for the paparazzi in the suburbs of Mumbai as various celebrities stepped out for their daily gym and yoga workouts and meetings. From all those spotted, Kiara Advani, Malaika Arora and Ananya Panday seemed to be all about fitness as they were snapped in their gym and yoga outfits. Ananya Panday, who recently returned from her Maldives vacation with Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter, was snapped stepping out of her yoga class.  

Ananya sweetly waved out and posed for the paparazzi before heading out in her car. The actress sported a black and white gym look as well as the same colours in her mask. As for Malaika Arora, the fitness diva who never misses her gym and yoga dates was snapped in a white and grey look as she was arriving and exiting her class. 

Kiara Advani, on the other hand, wore a comfortable workout wear of tracks and cropped hoodie and was snapped outside her agency management's office. Kiara, too, who returned from the Maldives with Sidharth Malhotra  has already gotten back into work mode. The actress posed happily for the cameras before heading inside for her meeting. 

Check out Malaika, Ananya and Kiara's photos below: 

While Ananya was last seen in Khaali Peeli, Kiara made her way to the theatres with Indoo Ki Jawaani. Both the films opened to mixed reactions and were largely not loved by the critics. 

