PHOTOS: Kiara Advani opts for all black OOTD while Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor keep it casual at private airport

Kiara Advani joined Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor at the private airport today as they headed out of the city. The trio kept it casual as they were snapped by the paparazzi.

Amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, many stars have resumed work, and speaking of this, on Thursday, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor joined together at the private airport in Mumbai to head out of the city to kick off a new project shoot. While Kiara had been spending time at home amid the pandemic, she headed out of the city with co-stars Neetu and Anil today. As they all were leaving, the paparazzi snapped them at the private airport.

In the photos, Kiara is seen sporting a casual look for her flight to Chandigarh. She is seen sporting a black dress with matching high boots. Along with it, she is seen donning a pair of sunglasses and her hair was tied up in a ponytail. She smiled and posed for the paparazzi from the distance as she headed to board her flight. On the other hand, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor were also seen keeping it casual for their flight.

In the photos, Neetu Kapoor is seen clad in a black top with jeans and a cool pair of sunglasses. Anil Kapoor opted for a brown jacket over his black tee and blue jeans. He is seen sporting his mask and sunglasses in the photo. The actors smiled and posed together before heading out of the city with Kiara for their next film project.

Take a look at the photos:

Meanwhile, before boarding the flight, Neetu took to social media to share a photo with her co-stars and announced the name of the film to be 'Jug Jug Jiyo.' She even remembered her late husband and actor in her caption and thanked son , daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni for their love and encouragement for her.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

