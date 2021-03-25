PHOTOS: Kiara Advani opts for a breezy outfit as she visits rumoured BF Sidharth Malhotra's home.

On Thursday afternoon, Kiara Advani was snapped once more at her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra's residence. Check out the pictures below.

Kiara Advani has been one busy bee ever since the actress resumed shooting late last year. However, despite her back to back shoots, looks like the actress is making time from her hectic schedules and spending with rumoured boyfriend . On Thursday afternoon, Kiara was snapped once more at her Shershaah co-star's residence. To beat Mumbai's sweltering heat, Kiara opted for a laidback and breezy outfit.

The paparazzi spotted Kiara from a distance and snapped her stepping out of her car and entering the building. The Indoo Ki Jawaani actress was seen wearing a beige set of loose flared pants and a light vest top. Kiara left her hair open and was spotted carrying a sling bag and her phone.

This is not the first time Kiara has been spotted at Sidharth's residence. A few weeks ago as well as in December 2020, Kiara was seen leaving the actor's building. While the two haven't confirmed they are dating, Sidharth and Kiara have definitely sparked romance rumours on several occasions.

Kiara and Sidharth will be coming together for the first time onscreen in Shershaah. The film based on the true story of Captain Vikram Batra will be hitting theatres on 2 July, 2021.

On the other hand, Kiara has been going undergoing multiple Covid tests as her co-stars have been testing positive. She recently walked the Lakme Fashion Week with Kartik Aaryan and the actor was tested positive. A few days later, Kiara was shooting for an ad commercial with and he tested positive. However, there are no reports of Kiara testing Covid 19 positive as yet.

