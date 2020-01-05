PHOTOS: Kiara Advani rocks the casual look with high boots as she arrives at the airport

Kiara Advani has been recently snapped by the paparazzo as she arrived at the airport. Check out the latest pictures of the Good Newwz actress.

If there is one actress who has been stealing all the limelight off late, it is definitely Kiara Advani. Although the stunning beauty is just a few films old, she still has been able to acquire a massive fan following within a short span of time. Be it the naive and innocent Preeti in Kabir Singh or be it the fun – loving Monika Batra in Good Newwz, Kiara has showcased her acting prowess in every single movie of hers.

Other than being a talented actress, Kiara is also a fashionable diva whom we can undoubtedly call a stunner! The Fugly actress nails every kind of look and the paparazzi wait eagerly to snap her during public appearances. Kiara has been snapped by the shutterbugs sometime back as she arrived at the airport. The Laxmmi Bomb actress aces the casual look in a white hoodie teamed up with a pair of black jeggings and matching high boots.

Check out the latest pictures of Kiara Advani below:

(ALSO READ: Kiara Advani shares a video from her wildlife safari & we wonder if it is Sidharth Malhotra going 'wow'; WATCH)

On the professional front, Kiara Advani is currently on cloud nine as her latest release Good Newwz co – starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and has performed well at the box office. She also has some interesting projects coming up this year. Kiara will be collaborating with for the second time in Laxmmi Bomb. She will also be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulayaa 2 and Aditya Seal in Indoo Ki Jawani. Kiara will pair up with rumored boyfriend in Shershaah.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More