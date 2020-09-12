PHOTOS: Kiara Advani rocks her casual look as she steps out for dubbing of Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb

Today, Kiara Advani was papped out and about the city as she made her way for the dubbing of Laxmmi Bomb; Take a look

Kiara Advani has had an amazing 2019 with two blockbuster films to her credit- Good Newwz and Kabir Singh and looking ahead, Kiara has a host of films in her kitty. While amid the lockdown, Kiara was quarantining at home, however, now that the lockdown has lifted and shootings have started, today, we snapped Kiara Advani outside a dubbing studio for the dubbing of Laxmmi Bomb. In the photos, Kiara nails her causal look in jogger’s and tee and of course mask, and before sitting inside the car, she waved at the paparazzi.

While Laxmmi Bomb will witness an OTT release, reports suggest that the film will witness a clash with and Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie No 1 as the films will release online on Diwali 2020. That said, Kiara will soon resume the shoot of Bhool Bhulaiya 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan. Now besides work, Kiara has always been in the news for her alleged love affair with and while the two have always been tight-lipped about their affair, however, their social media PDA points to a different story.

Recently, when Kiara was interacting Live with her fans on Instagram, Sidharth sneakily joined her live and left a comment that read, “Looking good.” Also, during the Ask Me interaction with fans of Instagram, when Sidharth was asked to describe Kiara in one word, the Marjaavaan actor said ‘Shershaah’. Also, the two will be sharing screen space for the first time in Shershaah and the film is a biopic based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra and directed by Vishnu Varadhan.

Check out the photos here:

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Sidharth Malhotra's 'lockdown locks' make a statement as he goes out and about in the city

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×