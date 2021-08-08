PHOTOS: Kiara Advani sparks bright in yellow as she gets snapped at the airport on early Sunday morning.

Kiara Advani, who has been making headlines for her films and rumoured relationship with Sidharth Malhotra, headed out of Mumbai on early Sunday morning. The actress was snapped at the Mumbai international airport by the paparazzi and made her way through. Kiara ditched the usual athleisure look and instead was snapped in a bright yellow ethnic outfit. While we loved the pop of colour on a Sunday morning, the actress also looked all things pretty.

Kiara arrived at the airport in a yellow silk ethnic suit. She wore white flared pants with sequin detailing at the bottom and paired that with a plain but stunning yellow silk kurta which adorned a minimal scooped neckline. The dupatta was another stunning addition to the outfit as it was sheer with border detailing and big motif prints.

In terms of hair and makeup, Kiara kept it super simple for an early morning as she did away with the accessories and full glam look. The actress only carried a handbag with her important things and donned black nail paint. She completed her look with a beautiful pair of mojris.

Check out Kiara Advani 's airport photos below:

Do you love or like Kiara Advani's ethnic look? Let us know in the comments below.

