PHOTOS: Kiara Advani, Twinkle Khanna, mom Dimple Kapadia & others attend Armaan Jain's wedding

Kiara Advani, Twinkle Khanna and her mom Dimple Kapadia, Amrita Arora, Arbaaz Khan and others make a grand appearance at Armaan Jain's wedding. Check out the pictures.

Bollywood’s all set to hear the wedding shenanigans again and this time it’s for Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s cousin Armaan Jain who is all set to tie the knot with his childhood sweetheart Anissa Malhotra. The grand party has been attended by the who’s who of Bollywood and we now have with us the exclusive pictures too! Right from Amitabh Bachchan to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Ananya Panday and others, this wedding is definitely star- studded!

Kiara Advani, Amrita Arora, Twinkle Khanna and her mom Dimple Kapadia are among others who graced the wedding. Kiara, who gained widespread popularity with the movie Kabir Singh last year, looked ravishing in a lavender coloured lehenga teamed up with a blue dupatta. Amrita Arora, on the other hand, looked stunning in a green coloured lehenga embellished with silver embroidery. Twinkle Khanna wore a white silk saree embellished with golden border and her mom Dimple wore a golden coloured saree.

Check out the pictures:

(ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Tara Sutaria dazzles in a pink shimmery traditional outfit at Armaan Jain's wedding)

Among others who arrived at the event were Arbaaz Khan and his family. The actor who was last seen in the movie Dabangg 3 looked suave in an all – black suit as he posed with few of his family members. Apart from them, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and others also attended the grand wedding in order to take part in the celebrations. All of them arrived at the event while dressing their stylish best!

Stay hooked for more updates about the grand wedding.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More