PHOTOS: Kiccha Sudeep looks dapper in casuals as he gets spotted at the airport

The Pailwaan lead actor Kiccha Sudeep was spotted at the airport in a casual look. The Kannada megastar was seen wearing a t-shirt and denims. The actor accessorized his look with stylish sunglasses. The Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor Kiccha Sudeep, recently featured in the Bollywood film called Dabangg 3. The film saw in the lead. The south superstar Kiccha Sudeep said in an interview that there were many elements that attracted him to his role in the Bollywood flick, Dabangg 3. The actor plays the villain in the Salman Khan starrer.

The fans and film audience were very excited about the film as Kiccha Sudeep returned to Bollywood films after a long gap of time. The actor who featured in films like Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Hebbuli, Kotigobba 2, Kempe Gowda and The Villain, is busy with his upcoming film, Kotigobba 3. The fans are now eagerly waiting to hear about an update about the film, Kotigobba 3. Kiccha Sudeep was also asked recently, about playing a villain in other films. The Kannada star said that the role he chooses have a very strong character graph and that he does not give his nod to a film, without known the character's graph.

The actor also adds that the villain's role in Dabangg 3 was a very strong character, and also that it had the Bollywood megastar Salman Khan. The actor will be seen in some interesting projects in the coming days. The fans are hoping to see the Kannada superstar on the big screen very soon.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

