PHOTOS: Kiran Rao comes to pick up Aamir Khan & son Azad as they return from Laal Singh Chaddha shoot

finally returned from Ladakh to Mumbai and was snapped at the Mumbai airport. The actor was seen exiting with son Azad who was also with him in the north. The actor was on a rather long schedule of Laal Singh Chaddha which also included ex-wife Kiran Rao. On Tuesday, Kiran was snapped at the airport as she came to pick up Aamir and Azad.

In the photos, Kiran Rao can be seen standing outside the airport terminal as Aamir and Azad are sitting inside and waiting for her. As soon as she waved out to them, Aamir and Azad were seen exiting the airport. The trio even posed for the paparazzi on their way out before sitting inside the car and heading home.

As always, Aamir was snapped with his travel pillow and all three were wearing masks to keep themselves safe.

Take a look at Aamir Khan , Kiran Rao and son Azad's photos:

Even though Aamir and Kiran announced that they were getting divorced last month, the duo have been spotted together on numerous occasions with their son Azad. They also addressed a press conference recently in Ladakh.

