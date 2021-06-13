PHOTOS: Kriti Sanon dons a white ensemble chic look with a fanny pack as she gets clicked with sister Nupur

Kriti Sanon and Nupur spotted by the paps as the former was wearing a casual attire assembled in all white with a black waist bag.

Kriti Sanon is one of the busiest actresses working in Bollywood of her generation. She has made her mark across all genres and forms of performance by relentlessly churning out good films. In less than a decade, Kriti has established herself as an A-lister in the world of Hindi cinema with a lineup of multiple films. On the other hand, her younger sister Nupur has been a participant in a massively popular music video called ‘Filhaal’ alongside . A female version of the song was released post the success of the original where Nupur was the lead singer.

Recently the Sanon sisters got clicked by the paparazzi as they were out and about in the city. The two of them were clicked right before entering their car. Both of them were wearing face masks to follow COVID protocols. Kriti was dressed in casual attire, wearing an all-white t-shirt and track pants. She sported a black fanny pack and also white sneakers to complete the look. Nupur on the other hand chose to go with rather traditional attire and wore a blue and white salwar kameez. The shutterbugs spotted both of them right in the middle of the afternoon as they posed for some wonderful pictures before leaving in their car.

Kriti has one of the most interesting lineups of films including ‘Mimi’, which is based on a strong subject. She will be seen in an out-and-out action entertainer with superstar in ‘Bachchan Pandey’. She is foraying in the horror genre with Bhediya alongside and will be essaying the role of Sita in Prabhas led ‘Adipurush’.

Also Read| Kriti Sanon to Anushka Sharma: 3 Times actresses let their silver jewellery steal the show

Share your comment ×