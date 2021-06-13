  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Kriti Sanon dons a white ensemble chic look with a fanny pack as she gets clicked with sister Nupur

Kriti Sanon and Nupur spotted by the paps as the former was wearing a casual attire assembled in all white with a black waist bag.
2954 reads Mumbai
Kriti Sanon spotted with sister Nupur PHOTOS: Kriti Sanon dons a white ensemble chic look with a fanny pack as she gets clicked with sister Nupur
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kriti Sanon is one of the busiest actresses working in Bollywood of her generation. She has made her mark across all genres and forms of performance by relentlessly churning out good films. In less than a decade, Kriti has established herself as an A-lister in the world of Hindi cinema with a lineup of multiple films. On the other hand, her younger sister Nupur has been a participant in a massively popular music video called ‘Filhaal’ alongside Akshay Kumar. A female version of the song was released post the success of the original where Nupur was the lead singer.

Recently the Sanon sisters got clicked by the paparazzi as they were out and about in the city. The two of them were clicked right before entering their car. Both of them were wearing face masks to follow COVID protocols. Kriti was dressed in casual attire, wearing an all-white t-shirt and track pants. She sported a black fanny pack and also white sneakers to complete the look. Nupur on the other hand chose to go with rather traditional attire and wore a blue and white salwar kameez. The shutterbugs spotted both of them right in the middle of the afternoon as they posed for some wonderful pictures before leaving in their car.

Kriti has one of the most interesting lineups of films including ‘Mimi’, which is based on a strong subject. She will be seen in an out-and-out action entertainer with superstar Akshay Kumar in ‘Bachchan Pandey’. She is foraying in the horror genre with Bhediya alongside Varun Dhawan and will be essaying the role of Sita in Prabhas led ‘Adipurush’.

Also Read| Kriti Sanon to Anushka Sharma: 3 Times actresses let their silver jewellery steal the show

Credits :Image Credit: Viral Bhayani

You may like these
Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon hold onto their furry friends at home amid Cyclone Tauktae & it is heartening
PHOTOS: Kriti Sanon slays her boho chic look in a fringed top and distressed denims
Kriti Sanon shows us how to nail the tie & dye trend as she teams it up with denims for stepping out; PICS
Kriti Sanon is a beauty in black as she opts for chic OOTD for a salon visit in the city; PHOTOS
Kriti Sanon goes all grey in stylish OOTD as she returns to bay post Bachchan Pandey's Jaisalmer shoot; PHOTOS
Kriti Sanon pens a sweet birthday note for her ‘dear diary’ Nupur Sanon: You know I love you beyond words
close