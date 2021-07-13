PHOTOS: Kriti Sanon makes a striking statement in a candy pink mini bodycon outfit

Brightening up a gloomy and rainy Tuesday, Kriti Sanon looked stunning in a mini, candy pink bodycon dress. Check out her photos below.

Kriti Sanon is making some waves on social media and how! Hours after her film's trailer dropped, the actress was snapped at the Maddock office in Mumbai's suburbs on a rainy day. The actress as usual upped the style quotient with her striking candy pink look. Kriti obliged the paparazzi by stepping out of the office after her meeting to pose for a few pictures.

Brightening up a gloomy and rainy Tuesday, Kriti looked stunning in a mini, candy pink bodycon dress. She kept her makeup clean and eutral with a soft shade of pink for lips. With her hair parted in the center and slicked back, Kriti flashed her cute smile in a pair of silver hoops and muti-coloured strappy heels.

The actress' shoes definitely caught our attention with colours like yellow, pink, orange, black and a green pastel shade on it. Check out Kriti Sanon's photos below:

What are your thoughts on Kriti Sanon's hot pink outfit? Let us know in the comments below.

