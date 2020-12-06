PHOTOS: Kriti Sanon pops in striking black and pink athleisure as she gets snapped at the airport

Kriti Sanon kept comfort her top priority for her airport look as she was snapped at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. Take a look at her pictures below.

Kriti Sanon enthralled us on the big screen back in 2019 when the actress starred opposite Kartik Aaryan in Luka Chuppi. The film went on to become a box office hit and since then Kriti has starred in three films namely Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4 and Panipat. While the actress has largely been lauded for her performance, Kriti did not have a release this year. Given the Covid 19 pandemic, the actress' no project released despite shooting.

Kriti will next be seen in Mimi and the film is now set to release next year. On Sunday, Kriti was snapped at the Mumbai international airport. And it was great to see the actress after ages. Kriti popped in a striking athleisure outfit as she waved out to the paparazzi who huddled around her.

Kriti was seen wearing a black and pink sweatshirt, black leggings and a pair of pink sports shoes. With her hair on point, Kriti can be seen wearing a black mask. The actress was snapped in an animated avatar as she was seen speaking to someone at a distance.

Check Kriti Sanon's photos below:

Kriti will soon kickstart shooting for Bachchan Pandey opposite . Apart from that, the actress has Mimi where she plays a surrogate mother, followed by Hum Do Humare Do which is a hilarious rom-com also starring Rajkummar Rao and starrer Bhediya in her kitty.

We guess we need to buckle up to watch Kriti take the big screen by storm.

