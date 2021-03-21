  1. Home
PHOTOS: Kriti Sanon slays her boho chic look in a fringed top and distressed denims

Kriti Sanon seemed to be in a laidback mood as she dished out boho vibes with her entire look on Sunday. Check it out below.
14280 reads Mumbai Updated: March 22, 2021 06:30 pm
Kriti Sanon kept her Sunday stylish and relaxed! The Luka Chupi actress was snapped out and about by the paparazzi on Sunday as she stepped out for an appointment. Kriti seemed to be in a laidback mood as she dished out boho vibes with her entire look. The actress was seen exiting the premises and made sure to smile for the paparazzi.  

Right from Kriti's sunglasses to her mask, everything looked uber cool on the actress. Staying true to boho chic, Kriti put on a pair of light blue distressed denims for her meeting. She paired that up with a grey fringed top and orange oversized shades. The actress also sported a funky mask with a chain and looked super smart. For her meeting, Kriti carried a graphic printed bag and completed her look with a pair of white sneakers. 

Check out Kriti Sanon's Sunday photos below: 

In a recent interview with TOI, Kriti opened up on the last year which was an extremely difficult one. The actress had tested positive for coronavirus as well. Kriti also addressed the controversies surrounding her close friend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. "At one point, there was so much noise around that I didn’t want to be a part of it. It reached a point where people stopped being sensitive, and there was too much negativity around. I didn’t want to be a part of that negativity," Kriti said. 

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Kriti style best

Anonymous 23 hours ago

Those jeans are just a hard no! but hey, she makes them look good.