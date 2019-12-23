PHOTOS: Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan exudes charm as he gets spotted at the airport

Aamir Khan, who is working on Laal Singh Chaddha, was recently spotted at the airport and was nailing it in his casual look.

With Bollywood celebrities constantly travelling owing to their professional commitments, their airport look has certainly become a thing in the industry. After all, every time the celebs are spotted at the airport, they are often get surrounded by the paparazzi. Continuing the trend, Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist was papped at the airport recently. The actor, who is gearing up for his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha, apparently returned to bay after shooting for the movie and was exuding charm with his casual look.

In the pictures, Aamir was seen wearing a wine coloured shirt which he had paired with denims, grey sneakers and a blue cap. The Thugs of Hindostan actor was spotted in his Laal Singh Chaddha look wherein he was flaunting his heavy beard. Aamir was also seen carrying his pillow along with a bag and had his earphones plugged in his ears. The superstar also greeted the paparazzi with a smile as he walked out of the airport.

Take a look at Aamir Khan’s airport pics:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs of Hindostan with Amitabh Bachchan, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. After missing from the silver screen for a year now, Aamir announced his next release as Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie happens to be the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic movie Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Laal Singh Chaddha is produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao and will be hitting the screens on Christmas 2020.

