PHOTOS: Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan looks suave as he steps out in the city

Aamir Khan has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as he stepped out and about in the city. Check out the latest pictures of the Laal Singh Chddha actor.

is known to be Mr. Perfectionist for all the right reasons. We all know how the actor works hard to fit into his roles in all his movies. Right from drastically losing weight to gaining it again, Aamir can go to any lengths to make his characters right. Since the past few years, Aamir had given marvelous performances in movies such as PK, Dangal, 3 Idiots, etc. and enjoys a massive fan following all over the country.

Aamir had been quite busy since the past few months while preparing and shooting for his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha. The PK actor has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as he stepped out and about in the city. Aamir kept it simple as he wore a grey coloured sweatshirt teamed up with a pair of light shaded joggers and black boots. The actor was all smiles as usual as he got clicked by the paps.

Check out the latest pictures of Aamir Khan below:

(ALSO READ: Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan proves he is Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist; Here’s how)

Talking about Laal Singh Chaddha, the actor has been paired up opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan in the much – awaited movie. It happens to be an official remake of the popular Hollywood movie Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. The movie will also star South actor Vijay Sethupathi in a crucial role. The comedy drama has been produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. It has been directed by Advait Chauhan and is scheduled to be released on December 25, 2020.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More