PHOTOS: Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan sports clean shaven, geek look as he heads for shooting in Mumbai

, who has been missing from the silver screen post the failure of his 2018 release Thugs of Hindostan, surprised his fans last year after he announced his next movie. Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist will be seen in Advait Chandan’ Laal Singh Chaddha and will be playing the role of a turbaned Sikh in the movie. In fact, Aamir had also shared his first look for the movie and was also spotted shooting in Punjab sporting a heavy bearded look.

Now as per the recent buzz, the superstar will be shooting the next schedule of the movie in Mumbai city. Recently, Aamir was papped as he was making his way for the shooting. In the pictures, the Taare Zameen Par actor was spotted getting out of his car. He was wearing a navy blue t-shirt with a sky blue coloured cap. But what caught our attention was his new look. Aamir, who was sporting a bearded look so far, has now changed his look to a clean shave and geeky one as he wore spectacles. We wonder if it is for the movie.

Talking about Laal Singh Chaddha, the movie happens to be the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Apart from Aamir, the movie will also star Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. Interestingly, Laal Singh Chaddha will mark Aamir’s third collaboration with Bebo after 3 Idiots and Talaash. The Advait Chandan directorial will hit the screens on Christmas this year.

