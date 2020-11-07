PHOTOS: Laxmii’s Akshay Kumar & Kiara Advani make a stylish pair during the promotions of their horror comedy

Raghava Lawrence directorial Laxmii, starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead, will be releasing on OTT platforms on November 9.

and Kiara Advani have been one of the most talked about onscreen pair these days, courtesy their upcoming movie Laxmii. The horror comedy marks Akshay and Kiara’s second project after their 2019 release Good Newwz. Interestingly, Laxmii has been one of the most anticipated releases and its intriguing trailer has added on to the excitement among fans. While all eyes all on the release of this Raghava Lawrence directorial, the team is also not leaving any stone unturned to promote the Laxmii.

The team of Laxmii, including Akshay, Kiara, Tusshar, was recently papped in the national capital to promote the movie. They were accompanied by Laxmi Narayan Tripathi who happens to be transgender rights activist. In the pics, Akshay looked dapped in his all black outfit and was exuding charm on the red carpet. On the other hand, Kiara wore a polka dot saree with a stylish blouse. She completed her look with open hair. The duo certainly made a stylish pair as they promoted the movie together. They were accompanied by director Raghava Lawrence, Tusshar Kapoor and producer Shabinaa Khan.

Take a look at and Kiara Advani’s pics from Laxmii promotions:

Talking about Laxmii, the movie happens to be the Bollywood remake of 2011 released Tamil film Kanchana. The movie will present Akshay in a never seen before role as he will be seen donning a saree for the first time onscreen. In fact, he had also opened up about facing difficulties with performing in a saree and even claimed that Laxmii has been the most mentally intensive he has played in 30 years of his career. Talking about his struggles with saree, Akshay said, “In one word, saree is the most graceful outfit in the world. Wearing a saree has been one of a kind experiences for me. Frankly speaking, donning a saree is very difficult. During the initial days of the shoot, my saree would often unwrap by itself while shooting. I wasn’t able to move properly while being in a saree, forget about dancing and fighting in it. Thanks to my costume designer who would come to my rescue in every break to rearrange the plaits and balance the pallu.”

