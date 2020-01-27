PHOTOS: Laxmmi Bomb actors Akshay Kumar & Kiara Advani get snapped together at a jetty

Laxmmi Bomb co-stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani get spotted at a jetty and we're wondering are they bonding over a jetty ride or is it to shoot a scene from their upcoming film?

seems to be on a roll these days! The actor has given 4 back to back hits in 2019, ending the year with a bang. Akki's last outing in 2019 was Good Newwz that hit the screens on December 27 and the actor is now gearing up for a glorious 2020. Akshay has 3 films lined up for 2020, namely, Laxmmi Bomb, Sooryavanshi and Prithviraj. Moreover, the actor has plans set for 2021 as well. Akshay has recently announced his films Bachchan Panday and Bell Bottom's release dates slated for 2021.

Akshay has worked with almost every actress in the industry. Sharing the screen with Akki is a delight for every star. Among the new entrants, Akshay has featured with Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani most recently. Not only is he a great actor but also an entertainer on the sets, cracking jokes every now and then. After Good Newwz, and Kiara Advani are all set to collaborate once again in Laxmmi Bomb and the two were recently snapped together at a jetty in Mumbai. We wonder if the co-stars are bonding over a jetty ride or is it to shoot a scene from their upcoming film?

Kiara wore a white ethnic kurta as she got clicked in the city. With detailed chikankari embroidery, Kiara's outfit looks beyond beautiful. Simple yet classy, this piece of kurta is what sets the OOTD goals for every girl! On the other hand, Akshay Kumar went all cool and casual clubbing a blue jacket with two-toned jeans and white sports shoes.

