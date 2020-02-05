PHOTOS: Love Aaj Kal actors Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan twin in nerdy looks as they arrive at the airport

Love Aaj Kal actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have been snapped by the paparazzi as they headed towards the airport. Check out their pictures.

Love Aaj Kal happens to be one of the most awaited and anticipated movies of the year. The makers as well as the star cast of the movie are leaving no stone unturned in its promotions. They have been juggling from place to place and one platform to another for smooth promotions for the same. Love Aaj Kal has been grabbing headlines and off late, the release of its trailer has become much more of a cherry on the cake.

Recently, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have been snapped by the shutterbugs again as they headed towards the airport. The two of them looked super cute as they twinned nerdy glasses and posed for the paparazzi. Sara Ali Khan looked chic in a white shirt teamed up with a pair of blue denims and a pair of white slippers. Kartik Aaryan, on the other hand, sported an all – black sweatshirt teamed up with matching denims.

Check out the pictures of Kartik and Sara below:

Talking about Love Aaj Kal, the movie has been making a lot of headlines ever since its inception and the fans are eagerly waiting its release into the theatres. Speculations were rife about the movie as the makers had not revealed its title for a long time until sometime back. This is for the first time that Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan will be collaborating together for a movie. It is scheduled to be released on February 14, 2020 on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

