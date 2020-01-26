PHOTOS: Love Aaj Kal actress Sara Ali Khan pulls off her casual wear with grace as she gets papped on a ferry

As Sara Ali Khan is looking forward to the release of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, the diva was spotted enjoying ferry ride.

Sara Ali Khan is one of the newcomers in the industry who has not only won hearts with her acting prowess but her beautiful looks and fashion statements has also been quite popular in the town. Be it a simple salwar suit or a red carpet dress, Sara certainly knows the art to pull off every appearance with ultimate panache. In fact, every time the Pataudi princess steps out she sends the paparazzi on a photo-clicking spree. And today was no different after Sara was spotted taking a ferry ride.

In the pictures, Sara was spotted in a casual wear and was certainly nailing with her grace. The Simmba actress wore a grey coloured crop top with black coloured jeggings which she had paired with trendy white sandals. Besides, her open hair locks added up to the beauty of her casual look. Sara was all smiles as she travelled on a ferry and was also seen greeting the fans with a smile during her ride.

Talking about the work front, Sara, who is just two movies old in the industry, will soon be seen romancing Kartik Aaryan for the first time on the big screen in Imtiaz Ali much talked about movie Love Aaj Kal. The movie is slated to release on February 14 this year and Sara's steam chemistry with Kartik in the trailer is already making the headlines. Besides, she is also working on David Dhawan’s upcoming directorial Coolie No. 1 opposite .

