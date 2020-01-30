PHOTOS: Love Aaj Kal couple Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan strike a perfect pose ahead of dubbing session

As Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are looking forward to the release of Love Aaj Kal, the rumoured couple was papped outside the dubbing studio.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have been the talk of the town for quite some time now. First, it was for their rumoured love affair, then for their alleged break up and now for their first collaboration Love Aaj Kal. The rumoured ex-couple will be seen romancing each other for the first time in Imtiaz Ali directorial and the gripping trailer of the movie has also created a substantial buzz for the movie. While the fans can’t keep calm about this sizzling jodi, Kartik and Sara, on the other hand, are busy giving the final touch-ups to Love Aaj Kal.

Recently, the duo was papped outside a dubbing studio as they were heading for the dubbing session for the movie and Sara-Kartik made sure to strike a perfect pose for the paparazzi. In the pictures, Sara looked ravishing in white kurti pyjami which she had paired with a neon pink coloured dupatta and matching jutti. On the other hand, Kartik was spotted in a check blue shirt with denims and a pair of black sneakers.

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s pics from the dubbing session:

For the uninitiated, Kartik and Sara’s Love Aaj Kal happens to be the talked about sequel of the 2009 release of the same name which featured and in the lead. Apart from Kartik and Sara, the Imtiaz Ali directorial also stars Arushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda in the lead. Love Aaj Kal is slated to release in February 14, 2020.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

