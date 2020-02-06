PHOTOS: Love Aaj Kal Duo Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan promote their film in style and with smiles

Love Aaj Kal duo Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are out for promotions and these photos from Ahmedabad sure have fans excited. Check them out right here.

Both Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are gearing up for their first ever film together Love Aaj Kal and the duo is busy with the promotions right now. Apart from Love Aaj Kal, both Sara and Kartik also have other films lined up, including his film with Dostana 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Sara, on the other hand, will be seen in Coolie No. 1 co-starring and also her film with Dhanush and , which was announced rather recently.

Yesterday, the duo was in Ahmedabad for promotions and well, their pictures sure have fans rooting for Sartik all over again. Sara opted for a traditional outfit as she paired sharara with a short kurta and while the overall outfit was white, there was a touch of pink and yellow. Kartik, on the other hand, kept the look ultra casual as usual as he paired a white t-shirt with blue denim and layered it with a jacket along with cool sports shoes.

On working with Sara, Kartik told us in an exclusive interview, "I loved working with Sara. From the time we started working on Love Aaj Kal and even before, we were supposed to do something, I could sense her vibe which is amazing. She's so energetic that you also tend to enjoy that. You like it even in the work place and you want to be there." Ask him how they connected and he admits, "We are both different personalities. Ek aur ek gyarah waali jo baat hai, I understood it with Sara and Kartik or Sartik. People were excited about us even before we went on floors. It's something we have also experienced in the process. Our chemistry and rapport on and off screen is very interesting."

