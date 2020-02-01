PHOTOS: Love Aaj Kal duo Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan can't stop gushing as they head to the airport

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were snapped at the airport in the evening and the two of them definitely have us smiling. Check out the photos right here.

Love Aaj Kal duo Kartik Aarya and Sara Ali Khan are every bit the talk of the town and while their movie is one o the most awaited films for a long time, their chemistry has us all rooting for them. The trailer of the movie was received with a mixed reaction, however, the songs that followed have us all rooting for the two after all. From the soulful song that Shayad is to Haan Main Galat, both the songs are every bit of a hit with us.

And today, the duo was snapped at the airport and oh boy, were both their smiles ultra-infectious. Both of them also kept up with their airport fashion up to date and were happy as they jetted off. Kartik put together with blue denim with a plain t-shirt and a jacket to go with it while Sara opted for a traditional outfit this time around and just like always, she managed to slay it just fine.

Check out Kartik Aaryan ad Sara Ali Khan's photos right here:

Both Sara and Kartik also have other films lined up and well, we can't help but be excited about those films as well. Sara will also be seen in Coolie No. 1 co-starring and also Atrangi Re with Dhanush and . Kartik, on the other hand, will be seen in Dostana 2, as well as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

