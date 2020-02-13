PHOTOS: Love Aaj Kal's Arushi Sharma makes a stylish appearance at the film's screening

Arushi Sharma who features in Imtiaz Ali's highly anticipated film, Love Aaj Kal was spotted at the screening of the film in the city. Check out the pictures.

The stunning actress Arushi Sharma who features in Imtiaz Ali's highly anticipated film, Love Aaj Kal was spotted at the screening of the film in the city. The diva was seen wearing a blue coloured dress, and hair left open. The actress Arushi Sharma who features along with the lead pair Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, is winning hearts with her ultra-glamorous look at the film's screening. The Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer will be hitting the silver screen tomorrow on the eve of Valentine's Day. The lead pair of the film Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have been on a promotion spree.

The actors left no stone unturned to make sure to reach out to as many fans and film audience. As per the latest news reports on the Imtiaz Ali directorial, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has recommended multiple changes in the film. The film was given a U/A certificate and as per reports in India Today, the expletives used by the actors have been removed from the film. The stunning Sara Ali Khan and the dapper, Kartik Aaryan made headlines recently, when they promoting the film, Kartik took some time off to play football with kids, and when Sara walked in, the kids called her 'Bhabhi.'

Both the actors were in splits, after this incident. With respect to the rising star, Arushi Sharma, the gorgeous actress had also featured in a small part Imtiaz Ali’s film, titled Tamasha in the year 2015.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

