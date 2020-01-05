PHOTOS: Mahesh Babu is all smiles at the Sarileru Neekevvaru pre release bash

The Spyder actor was seen in a happy mood as he made a dashing entry at the pre release event of the Anil Ravipudi directorial.

The Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu was clicked at the pre release bash of his film, Sarileru Neekevvaru. The Spyder actor was seen in a happy mood as he made a dashing entry at the pre release event of the Anil Ravipudi directorial. The film has already generated a lot of curiosity among the fans with its teaser. Now, the makers of the Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna starrer. The newly released trailer of the Mahesh Babu film sees the leading actors of the film sharing a fun and cute banter. The fans and film audience just cannot get enough of the sizzling chemistry between the leading stars of the south flick titled Sarileru Neekevvaru.

The pictures from the film's pre release event sees Mahesh Babu wearing white shirt and black coloured trousers. The actor looked very dapper as he arrived at the much-awaited event. The fans and film audience were eagerly waiting for the film's release. The south action dram is going to hit the big screen on January 11. The fans of the south megastar Mahesh Babu are cheering for their favourite star on social media platforms.

The trailer of the film is getting a thunderous response from the audience members who are leaving positive messages about the highly anticipated trailer of the Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna starrer on social media platforms. The first look of the Bharat Ane Nenu actor has raised the curiosity levels of the fans. The character essayed by Mahesh Babu is called Major Ajay Krishna in the film.

(ALSO READ: Sarileru Neekevvaru Trailer: Mahesh Babu & Rashmika Mandanna's film is a splendid mixture of action & comedy)

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Read More