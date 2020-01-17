PHOTOS: Mahesh Babu is all smiles at the success bash of Sarileru Neekevvaru

The film saw the lead actor essay an Army officer's role. The south actor Mahesh Babu essayed the character named Major Ajay Krishna.

The success bash of the south film, Sarileru Neekevvaru saw the lead star Mahesh Babu in attendance. The south megastar Mahesh Babu made a stylish appearance at the success celebration of Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film is helmed by ace director Anil Ravipudi. The makers of the south drama threw a lavish success bash as the film reached the 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The film Sarileru Neekevvaru sees Mahesh Babu and south siren Rashmika Mandanna as the lead pair. The Spyder actor Mahesh Babu attended the success bash wearing a brown t-shirt and denims. The Sarileru Neekevvaru lead star Mahesh Babu looked very dapper in his casual look.

The film saw the lead actor essay an Army officer's role. The south actor Mahesh Babu essayed the character named Major Ajay Krishna. The trailer of the film, Sarileru Neekevvaru sees the south superstar Mahesh Babu perform some rib-tickling comedy along with some jaw dropping action scenes and stunts. The lead star of the film had said during an interview that doing Sarileru Neekevvaru was the best decision of his film career. He further added that he had given his nod to the film, and had promised the director Anil Ravipudi that he will first finish his prior projects and then head to shoot Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Namrata Shirodkar, also shared the happy news about the film crossing the 100-crore mark at the worldwide box office in the film's first week on her Instagram account. The fans are delighted to known that the film has proved to be such a massive success.

