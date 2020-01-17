PHOTOS: Mahesh Babu, wife Namrata & daughter Sitara get spotted at the airport as they return from Tirupati

Mahesh Babu, wife Namrata & daughter Sitara get spotted at the airport. Check out the pictures.

The Sarileru Neekevvaru star Mahesh Babu was spotted at the airport as he along with wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara get clicked at the airport. Check out the photos of Mahesh Babu. The Sarileru Neekevvaru actor was heading home back with his wife and daughter. The south megastar Mahesh Babu was spotted wearing a brown coloured shirt and jeans. Mahesh Babu's wife, Namrata Shirodkar was spotted wearing a traditional outfit. The shutterbugs clicked the Spyder actor Mahesh Babu along with his wife and daughter Sitara at the airport after they visited Tirupati.

The south megastar is currently basking in the glory of his recent flick called Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film is getting a thunderous response from his fans and film audience. The south drama was helmed by ace director Anil Ravipudi. The film, Sarileru Neekevvaru saw south superstar Mahesh Babu in an Army officer's role. The film saw the lead actor doing some rib-tickling comedy along with some high intensity action scenes and stunts for the film. The film, Sarileru Neekevvaru also featured the Dear Comrade actress opposite the lead actor Mahesh Babu.

Check out the photos of Mahesh Babu:

The film's first look and trailer has generated a lot of curiosity and intrigue in the minds of the fans and audience members. The south drama Sarileru Neekevvaru released amid high expectations from the viewers across the country. They were hoping that the south actor Mahesh Babu will deliver yet another blockbuster hit with Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film is doing good business at the box office.

(ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu wishes the brave armed forces on Indian Army Day; Read details)

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Read More