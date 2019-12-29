PHOTOS: Mahesh Babu with wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids spotted at the airport as they return from Shirdi

The Bharat Ane Nenu actor will be essaying an Army Officer's role. The character played by Mahesh Babu is called Major Ajay Krishna.

The Spyder actor Mahesh Babu was spotted at the airport along with wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids spotted at the airport as they return from Shirdi. The Telugu megastar Mahesh Babu is looking forward to the release of his film titled Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film is helmed by ace director Anil Ravipudi. The south star Mahesh Babu is gearing up for the release of his film. The actor along with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids, Sitara, Gautham were spotted at the airport, as they returned from their visit to Shirdi. The film, Sarileru Neekevvaru will feature Dear Comrade actress, Rashmika Mandanna.

The Bharat Ane Nenu actor Mahesh Babu will be essaying an Army Officer's role. The character played by Mahesh Babu is called Major Ajay Krishna. The makers of the film, Sarileru Neekevvaru released its teaser some time back. The fans and film audience are very excited about the Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna starrer. The teaser of the film has generated a lot of curiosity and intrigue among the fans and audience members. The film will hit the big screen on January 11. The fans are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the silver screen.

Previously the pictures of the film, Sarileru Neekevvaru's leading lady, Rashmika Mandanna were floating on the social media. The fans got very curious about the Dear Comrade star's role and are looking forward to the film. The Mahesh Babu starrer will also feature actress Vijayashanti and actor Prakash Raj in crucial roles. The film has music direction by Devi Sri Prasad.

