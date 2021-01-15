PHOTOS: Malaika Arora amps her style game as she heads for a workout session in trendy black athleisure

Malaika Arora, who is known for her style statements, grabbed attention as she opted for a trendy and comfy outfit for her workout today.

Fitness and fashion have been one of the most important aspects of ’s life and the lady is known for taking each of them quite seriously. While the Chaiyaa Chaiyya girl is known for not missing her workout sessions, she also makes sure to make heads turn with her stunning style statements every time she steps out of the house be it for an event, lunch date or even a walk. And today was no different as well as Malaika was papped by the shutterbugs as she was heading for a workout session in the city.

In the pics, Malaika was seen wearing a trending black athleisure which she had paired with a black crop top and a grey colour printed tank top. Malaika had completed her gym look with her favourite pair of white sleepers and was also spotted carrying her white water bottle. The star had tied her hair in a high bun as she geared up for a rigorous workout session and made sure to pose for the paparazzi before stepping into the gym.

Take a look at Malaika Arora’s gym pics in a trendy black athleisure:

Meanwhile, Malaika, who has been dating for years now and are going strong with their relationship, made the headlines after the couple was spotted enjoying a vacation in Goa. The couple had celebrated New Year in Goa along with Amrita Arora and other friends and even shared beautiful pics from their beach side vacation and their mushy moments did send the internet into meltdown.

Also Read: Malaika Arora gushes over BF Arjun Kapoor's stunning PHOTOS from their vacay at Amrita Arora's Goa beach house

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×