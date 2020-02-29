PHOTOS: Malaika Arora amps up the style quotient in off white co ords as she steps out in the city

Malaika Arora has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as she stepped out in the city. Check out the latest pictures of the Housefull actress.

is a true diva and she proves this every time whenever she makes a public appearance. The stunning beauty is known for her unique and sartorial fashion choices because of which she makes heads turns at almost every event and occasion. Despite not doing any full-fledged role in Bollywood movies, Malaika still enjoys a massive fan following all over the country. Her dance moves can make anyone groove to the tunes and there is no doubt about it.

As we speak of this, the Housefull actress has been snapped by the shutterbugs a little while back as she stepped out in the city. Malaika looks stunning as she is seen flaunting off-white co-ords consisting of a cami top and a cute skirt embellished with a black ribbon belt. Her funky boots further compliment the entire outfit. The actress opts for minimal makeup and ties her hair up into a neat bun.

Check out the latest pictures of Malaika Arora below:

(ALSO READ: Malaika Arora’s outfit for lunch date with Amrita Arora is a perfect blend of chic and sporty; SEE PHOTOS)

Malaika’s personal life has been making a lot of headlines over the past few months owing to her relationship with . The two of them often make public appearances together and grab the attention of the onlookers. As of now, they have become quite vocal about their relationship and openly talk about the same in interviews and media interactions. Moreover, their social media handles are abuzz with romantic pictures that they post at times to tease their fans.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More