PHOTOS: Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora & Karisma Kapoor pay a visit to Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a great bond with her sister Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Amrita Arora. The ladies often have reunions at times and multiple instances prove the same.

Speak of the most popular BFFs in B-town, among the first names that strike our minds are Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora. Both the sibling duos often meet each other at frequent intervals and share endearing photos on social media. Be it heading for holidays to dining out together, they have done it all and set major friendship goals for others. They had a similar reunion a few days back and shared pictures on their handles.

As we speak of this, the shutterbugs spotted Malaika Arora, Amrita, and Karisma Kapoor arriving at the latter’s sister Bebo’s residence a little while ago. What grabbed our attention in the first go is Malaika’s outfit for the night as she was clad in a printed green pyjama set. On the other hand, Amrita Arora is seen wearing a loose black sweatshirt teamed up with a pair of matching pants. Talking about Karisma, she looks pretty in a printed black dress.

Check out the pictures below:

All three of them can be seen wearing masks as they stepped out of their respective cars. Talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actress is all set to welcome her second child with Saif Ali Khan this year. They are already the doting parents of Taimur Ali Khan who was born in 2016. The diva will also be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan. It happens to be a remake of the 1994 Hollywood drama Forrest Gump featuring Tom Hanks.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

