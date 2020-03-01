PHOTOS: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor make heads turn as they step out post a dinner date in Mumbai

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora grab the attention of the onlookers while stepping out after their dinner date. Check out their latest pictures.

and are currently considered to be one of the most popular and talked about couples of B-town. It’s been almost a year since the power couple has made their relationship official and the best part is that their bond is growing strong day by day. Their frequent dates and social media PDAs are sufficient to prove their inevitable love for each other. Moreover, the two of them have become quite vocal about their relationship in current times.

As we speak of this, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been spotted by the paparazzi and onlookers a little while back. They have been clicked while stepping out of a popular restaurant after their weekend dinner date. Malaika steals the limelight again in a white dress while Arjun, on the other hand, keeps it simple and dons a simple t-shirt and grey joggers. The two of them are also seen clicking selfies with a few fans on their way.

Check out the latest pictures of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora below:

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor has been appreciated a lot for his last release Panipat co-starring Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. He will be next seen opposite in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which also marks his third collaboration with the actress after Ishaqzaade and Namaste England. The actor will also feature opposite Rakul Preet Singh in a yet-to-be-titled project which has been directed by Kaashvie Nair.

(ALSO READ: Malaika Arora OPENS UP about her marriage plans with Arjun Kapoor; Says will go one step at a time)

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More