PHOTOS: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor paint a pretty picture as they return to the bay post NY celebrations

Today, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were snapped at the Mumbai airport as they returned to the bay post New Year’s celebrations.

and kick-started 2020 together as the lovebirds had jetted off to Goa to ring in the New Year. While Malaika Arora left early for Goa, beau Arjun Kapoor celebrated Anshula’s birthday and later, joined Malaika and other friends in Goa. From Amrita Arora, to other friends and family, Malaika and Arjun’s new year was all things fun but amidst all the photos, one photo that caught our unqualified attention was the photo wherien Malaika is sweetly planting a kiss on Arjun’s cheek while wishing everyone Happy New Year.

And post the celebrations, today, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor returned to the bay as they were papped together at the Mumbai airport. In the photos, while Arjun looks dapper in a casual look, 46-year-old Malaika Arora looks gorgeous in blue pants and black sweatshirt. Prior to heading to Goa, Arjun Kapoor was in Punjab to shoot for the untitled film opposite Rakul Preet Singh.

During a recent interview, when Arjun was asked about his marriage plans to Malaika, he had said that marriage is definitely not going to happen now. “I'm happy on both, the personal and professional fronts. I have always been open. Be assured that I will not shock you all; if there is something to be spoken about, I will inform you all and make you a part of it,” Arjun had said. On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat opposite Kriti Sanon and next, he will be seen romancing Rakul Preet Singh.

Credits :Manav Manglani

