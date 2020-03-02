PHOTOS: Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor make for a lovely couple as they step out to celebrate her mom's birthday

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor make heads turn again as they step out to celebrate her mom's birthday. The two of them have been spotted together a day back while going for a dinner date.

and make for a lovely pair and there is no denial about the same. It’s been almost a year since the two of them have made their relationship official. How they have been vocal about the entire matter is worth applauding. Moreover, both of them dole out major relationship goals whenever they step out together and their pictures are proof! It won’t be wrong to call them one of the most adorable B-town couples.

Just a day back, Malaika and Arjun were snapped by the shutterbugs as they stepped out after a weekend dinner date. Today again, the couple has been spotted by the paparazzi and onlookers while arriving at Malaika’s mom’s place to celebrate the latter’s birthday. The Housefull actress grabs the limelight as she flaunts a pretty yellow dress teamed up with a pair of red boots. Arjun, on the other hand, looks dapper in a black sweatshirt and grey pants.

Check out the latest pictures of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor below:

With the advent of time, this lovely couple’s bond has grown stronger which is quite evident from their frequent dates, outdoor vacations, and social media PDAs. On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor currently has two movies lined up in his kitty. The actor will be collaborating with for Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. He will also feature opposite Rakul Preet Singh in an untitled Bollywood movie directed by Kaashvie Nair that chronicles around a cross-border love story.

(ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor make heads turn as they step out post a dinner date in Mumbai)

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More