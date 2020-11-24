  1. Home
PHOTOS: Malaika Arora is back at the gym as the fitness diva dons a pair of graphic shorts and tee

Malaika Arora was snapped exiting her gym in Mumbai's Bandra on Tuesday and the paparazzi were ready with their cameras. Check out her photos below.
With gyms and fitness centres now open in the maximum city, actors and actresses are now slowly and steadily returning to their intense workouts pre-lockdown days after being cooped up indoors. One of them is fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora who has begun the week by hitting the gym and her yoga studio. On Monday, Malaika was snapped in a snake-printed athleisure outfit. And today, the actress chose a graphic pair of shorts for her gym outing. 

The reality show judge was snapped exiting her gym in Mumbai's Bandra on Tuesday and the paparazzi were ready with their cameras. Malaika wore her black mask and carried her usual white bottle as she waved out to the paps. She could be seen wearing a black graphic crop top and purple graphic shorts. She completed her look with a pair of white sliders. 

Check out Malaika's Tuesday gym look: 

On Monday evening, Malaika also was snapped playing badminton and cricket with her son Arhaan Khan near her residence. The photos quickly went viral on social media. On the personal front, Maliaka recently returned from Dharamshala after celebrating Diwali with beau Arjun Kapoor and pals Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Throughout her trip, Malaika kept her fans and followers updated with what she was upto in the hill state. Thanks to Arjun, we also got to see the group chilling and hanging out together as Kareena called him the 'official photographer' on the trip. 

