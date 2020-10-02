  1. Home
PHOTOS: Malaika Arora begins her Friday on a healthy note as she heads for a morning walk with her pet Casper

Malaika Arora stepped out with a pet dog Casper on Friday morning for a walk. The gorgeous star has recovered from COVID 19 and has been spotted in the city over the past few days as she headed for strolls.
Actress Malaika Arora has been in the headlines over the past few weeks. The gorgeous star had tested positive for COVID 19 on September 7 and recently, she recovered from it fully. Post that, Malaika has been working to up her strength and is often spotted in the city for her evening walks. However, on Friday, the diva was snapped outside her building taking a stroll with her pet dog Casper. While Malaika had been spending the past few weeks at home, the diva has been stepping out frequently over the past few days for her walks. 

On Friday morning, the diva began her day on a healthy note. She was snapped outside her building for a morning walk. The gorgeous star was seen clad in a navy blue hoodie with trackpants and blue sneakers as she stepped out with her pet Casper for a stroll. She was seen wearing her mask and keeping her distance from paps. Malaika was occupied with her pet when the paparazzi caught her in the frame. 

The diva has been spending time at home over the past few weeks and even kept her fans updated about her health via social media. She had shared a photo of her son Arhaan and pet Casper talking to her from the balcony while she was COVID 19 positive and it left everyone emotional. The diva was a part of the judges panel of India's Best Dancer when she tested positive for COVID 19. Now, after having recovered from COVID, it is reported that Malaika may soon return to the show as the judge. In her absence, Nora Fatehi took over. 

Take a look at Malaika Arora's photos:

