PHOTOS: Malaika Arora begins Sunday on an early note as she steps out for a morning walk with Casper.

While several celebrities use Sunday to laze in the comfort of their homes and stay in, began her Sunday on an early note as she stepped out and about. The yoga enthusiast was snapped by the paparazzi on her morning walk in the quaint bylanes of Mumbai's Bandra with her pet dog Casper. The fitness diva as usual looked the fittest version of herself.

Malaika chose atheleisure for her morning as she donned a black pair of joggers and a grey-black graphic printed sports bra. She made sure to wear her mask and tied up her hair in a simple pony. Unlike other celebs, Malaika usually walks her dog by herself whenever she finds the time. She is spotted several times during the week as well as the weekend.

Check out Malaika Arora's photos below:

Malaika, who is in a steady relationship with actor , is an avid social media user and often drops several stunning looks on the gram.

ALSO READ: Don't miss Katrina Kaif's reaction to Malaika Arora's stylish 'olive' avatar; SEE POST