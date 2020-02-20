PHOTOS: Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam & others set the temperature soaring at an event

Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam and others looked stunning as they arrived at an event in the city. Check out the pictures.

The stunning diva, arrived looking every bit the stunner she is at an awards function. Malaika wore a printed saree and accessorized her look with beautiful jewelry. The gorgeous Malaika Arora sure knows how to make an entry. The mother of one looked ravishing in her saree avatar and hair neatly tied back. The event also saw the attendance of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actress Bhumi Pednekar. The dazzling actress looked stunning in a light-colored outfit. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress Bhumi Pednekar, made heads turn with her refreshing look. made a dashing entry in her maroon-colored short dress and surely winning hearts with her stylish looks.

The event saw many celebrities from the Hindi film industry put their best fashionable foot forward. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress Dia Mirza also made her presence felt at the awards night. The actress who is associated with many social causes was shining bright like a star in a light-colored traditional outfit. The fans loved the actress's style. The Bollywood siren, also arrived looking every bit the diva, in a silvery shimmer evening gown.

Check out the pictures of Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam:

The actress who featured in films like Ek Paheli Leela and Jism 2, made heads turn in her glamorous look. The fans are delighted to see the stunning divas from Bollywood grace the red carpet at an awards night. The stunners arrived in their best fashionable outfits. The fans just cannot stop gushing about these gorgeous ladies.

(ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora’s gorgeous photo defines squad goals; Check it out)

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More