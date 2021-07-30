PHOTOS: Malaika Arora blazes in orange as she gets snapped in an effortlessly chic airport look.

Trust to serve a look and you will never ever be disappointed. From her trendy gym looks to chic airport and red carpet looks, Malaika Arora can slay any and every look. On Friday, she made us take note of one such look as she arrived at the airport looking super chic. The paparazzi snapped Malaika arriving at the international airport in Mumbai.

As always, Malaika Arora obliged the paparazzi with photos as she stepped out of her car and posed for the camera. The yoga diva made sure to not remove her mask and take utmost precaution. For her airport look, Malaika donned a pair of ripped denims and white printed crop top.

Flaunting her washboard abs, Malaika's love for fitness spoke volumes. She styled her crop top and ripped denims with a bright orange blazer and upped the style quotient. Before heading inside the airport terminal, Malaika waved one last good bye to the paparazzi.

Check out Malaika Arora's airport photos below:

