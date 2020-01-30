PHOTOS: Malaika Arora channels her inner diva as she hits the gym in an all black chic athleisure

Today, Malaika Arora nailed an all black gym look as she got papped outside the gym

is a fitness enthusiast and this Chaiyya Chaiyya actress makes sure to hit the gym every day of the week. Notwithstanding the weather, Malaika Arora is religiously papped outside the gym and today, Malaika Arora brightened up our dull day as she was snapped outside the gym. As soon as she stepped out of the car, Malaika, as always, waved and posed for the paparazzi before heading inside to the gym.

Thanks to social media, we all know that 46-year-old Malaika Arora is quite active on Instagram and often shares photos of performing various yoga asanas, and thanks to her, her girlfriends, Amrita Arora, Kim Sharma, Seema Khan and others, too love doing yoga at her studio. Now, besides, of course, Malaika’s love for fitness, she has been in the news for her love affair with Panipat actor and often, these two are papped together in the city. Ever since the two have made their relationship official, they are often quizzed about their marriage plans and these lovebirds have always maintained that they are in no hurry to get married.

On New Years, Malaika Arora posted a loved-up photo with beau Arjun Kapoor on Instagram wherein Malaika was seen planning a kiss on his cheek as they wished everyone a happy and prosperous year. On the work front, it is being reported that this Munni Badnaam actress will be seen judging dance reality show- India’s Best Dancer alongside Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

