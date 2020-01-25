PHOTOS: Malaika Arora dashes into the weekend in mini shorts & tank top as she hits the gym

Today, Malaika Arora was papped outside the gym and as always, she nailed her chic gym look.

For anybody seeking some fitness inspiration, we reckon that you should follow on social media because this Chaiyya Chaiyya actress doles out major inspiration. Be it a weekday or weekend, Malaika Arora always makes sure to hit the gym and today, on a Saturday, Malaika Arora was papped outside the gym. As soon as she stepped out of the gym, Malaika Arora was all smiles and posed for the paparazzi.

In the photos, Malaika Arora was seen wearing grey mini shorts and white tank top and as always, her gym look on point. It was only a few days back that Malaika Arora returned to the bay from her Morocco vacation, and thanks to social media, Malaika Arora shared her chic vacay looks. Nowadays, besides her chic gym looks, Malaika Arora has been making headlines for her love affair with Panipat actor , and often, these lovebirds are quizzed about their marriage plans and Malaika and Arjun have always maintained that they are in no hurry to get married. During a recent interview, when Arjun Kapoor was asked on facing family pressure to marry Malaika, he had said that although he listens to everyone he does what he wants to do. As for the wedding rumours, Arjun said that even his family stops pushing him after a certain point.

On the work front, it is being reported that this Munni Badnaam actress will be seen judging dance reality show- India’s Best Dancer alongside Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

