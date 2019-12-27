PHOTOS: Malaika Arora ditches her black athleisure; matches pink shades with neutral toned gym wear

Malaika Arora matches pink shades with neutral toned gym wear and ditches her usual black athleisure as she steps out for a workout session today.

is one name that tops the list of fashionistas in Bollywood. Powering her way into fashion rulebooks, Malaika is known for her rigorous fitness regime and her sensational gym looks. Malaika's love for black is evident with her collection of black athlesiures but surprisingly, ditching her usual colour, today, the diva was seen heading out in neutral-toned gym wear with a pop of barbie pink shades.

Malaika opted for an off-shoulder pastel crop top and matching track pants. The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl flaunted her svelte waist and toned midriff, giving us a perfect OOTD to hit the gym. She styled her hair in a stylish bun and wore white sports shoes with the outfit. If its Malaika, there has to be at least one glitzy element upping the glam quotient in her look. The actress opted for a pair of barbie pink shades and oh boy! she looks like a sight for the sore eyes. Check out the pictures:

The actress is seen synonymous with fitness and style. Be it Instagram or personal life, Malaika always manages to shell out some fitspiration to her fans. Be it a Sunday or sick day, she never misses a day at the gym which is quite evident! Capturing her gym looks has become a daily routine for the shutterbugs as the actress continues to stun in her stylish athleisure every day and the papps continue to click.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

