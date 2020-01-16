PHOTOS: Malaika Arora ditches her black attire and stuns in off white as she steps out for a workout session

Malaika Arora, who always impresses with her gym looks, grabbed the eyeballs once again as she stepped out for a workout.

Think of fitness freaks in Bollywood and will surely top the list. The yummy mummy, who has been a fitness icon, leaves no chance to hit the gym and has been regular with her workout. As much as she gives major fitness goals to the millennials, her gym looks are also a thing in the industry. Malaika always sends the paparazzi on a photo-clicking spree and manages to woo the fashion police with her style statements every time she steps out.

And today was no different when the 45-year-old lady stepped out for her workout. Recently, the diva was spotted making her way for her pilates session in the city. Interestingly, Malaika, who is often seen opting for a black attire for her workouts, chose to ditch the usual and opted for an off-white dress code. In the pictures, Malaika was seen wearing an off-white jacket which she had paired with a pair of grey shorts with black print. She completed her looks with sunglasses and a pair of white coloured Reebok flip flops.

Take a look at Malaika Arora’s recent gym looks:

Meanwhile, Malaika has been making the headlines for her relationship with . The couple, who has been dating each other for a while, made their relationship official last year. Ever since then, Arjun and Malaika have thrown the caution to the wind and have been painting the town red. In fact, the media reports also suggest that the couple will be tying the knot soon. However, the duo has clarified that they are taking one day a time.

